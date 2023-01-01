Breaking News Culture Entertainment News Papua New Guinea Shopping

PACIFIC ISLAND LEADERS’ SPOUSES TOURED PORT MORESBY CITY

by Natasha Ovoi0367

Spouses of Pacific Island leaders who are attending the 3rd Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Meeting visited the National Museum, Unity Mall and had a boat cruise today. 

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape’s wife Rachael Marape; Fiji Prime Minister’s wife Sulueti Rabuka; Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s wife Emmy Sogavare and Vanuatu Prime Minister’s wife Ellene Kalsakau were given a tour of the city especially visiting the National Museum and Unity Shopping Mall before taking a boat cruise around the Port Moresby harbour.

They concluded their tour with a boat cruise before returning back to their hotel.

