PACIFIC ISLAND LEADERS’ SPOUSES TOURED PORT MORESBY CITY

Spouses of Pacific Island leaders who are attending the 3rd Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Meeting visited the National Museum, Unity Mall and had a boat cruise today.

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape’s wife Rachael Marape; Fiji Prime Minister’s wife Sulueti Rabuka; Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s wife Emmy Sogavare and Vanuatu Prime Minister’s wife Ellene Kalsakau were given a tour of the city especially visiting the National Museum and Unity Shopping Mall before taking a boat cruise around the Port Moresby harbour.

They concluded their tour with a boat cruise before returning back to their hotel.