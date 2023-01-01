OFP NEEDS 12 MILLION KINA TO STAGE EXHIBITION BOUT

By David Susuve

THE Oceania Fight Promotions needs a total of K12 million to stage the Exhibition bout between Anthony Mundine and Manny the “Pacman” Pacquiao in Port Moresby next month.

The exhibition bout deemed as a blockbuster tussle with fighter representatives and sporting bodies jumping behind the scene.

Director and promoter of OFP Marianne Millie said a possible deferral might be the next option they are looking at taking if they cannot secure funds on time.

She said this while chatting to EMTV sports program “Sports Scene,” recently.

Ms. Millie said preparations have been going well with both boxers agreeing to the terms of their contract and are anticipating to touch the shores of the capital city of Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby.

“At this stage we need funds to make this significant event a reality and one that will go down in the history books of boxing in PNG,” Millie said.

She expressed that the government have rallied their support towards this major event through the Sports Minister’s office with positive indications being made to back the fight.

“This fight is not to generate self-interest but it’s to help promote and grow the sport in the region,” said Millie.

“This fight will also be a revenue earning window for local SME’s and expose our tourism to the 5,000 plus people around the world who will be coming to watch this fight.

‘While awaiting government support, I’m also working around to secure funds through other avenues,” Millie added.

The Pac Man (Pacquiao) is an eight-time world champion and legend of the sport. The Man is a former world champion as well.

“Both boxers have never fought in PNG and this will be the one and only time they get to do it.”

Mundine retired in 2021 following his fight with fellow Aussie boxer, Michael Zerefa.

While Pacquiao also retired in 2021, but has since entered the exhibition circuit.

The pair’s meeting in Papua New Guinea is scheduled to take place at Port Moresby’s 15,000-seat Sir John Guise Stadium.

Meanwhile, Australian Professional Boxing Adviser, Peter Maniatis, who is also part of the iconic event, said this fight will be the biggest global sporting event in the history of this country.

He said preparations are progressing smoothly with more details and the official dates to be confirmed in a press conference in Manila, Philippines soon.

He said this particular fight will be like the rumble in the jungle and a memorable one similar to the one between Mohammed Ali and George Foreman held in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in 1974.