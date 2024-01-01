OPPOSITION CALLS FOR RECALL OF PARLIAMENT

Opposition’s last attempt and the 4th motion of Vote of No Confidence submitted, again had an error and were disqualified by the Parliament Private Business Committee chaired by the speaker Job Pomat.

The speaker said, it has an error on signatories’ names as their names were written opposite, which the surname was written first before the first name which is incorrect as per the writ signed after 2022 election.

This triggered uproar from the opposition side of the house. However the speaker said to seek clarification from the court while Prime Minister James Marape through a point of order ask the house to vote for either speaker will put the VONC motion on notice under his jurisdiction or not.

The vote resulted in 69 members in favour for speaker not to put the motion on notice while the opposition walked out of the parliament house in protest of the decision.

One of the opposition strong man and East Sepik Provincial member Allan Bird alleged that parliament breached the court ruling, stating for the parliament to table the VONC motion.

In a press conference yesterday afternoon, opposition team has called for the recall of parliament.

Opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa said they are seeking legal advice.

“We the opposition team has taken steps to make certain and we get to the courts to make a decision to recall the parliament,” Tomuriesa said.

The opposition team said they are working with their lawyers to ensure parliament is recalled and they’ll table the VONC motion on Prime Minister James Marape on the notice paper for the parliament to vote for a new prime minister.

In the February parliament sitting, Prime Minister Marape challenged the opposition team to bring their numbers to change the prime minister.

Meanwhile Parliament has been adjourned to September 3rd 2024.