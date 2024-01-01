8TH ASIA PACIFIC LEADER’S SUMMIT ON MALARIA ELIMINATION HELD IN PORT MORESBY

Pictured: (from left to right) Minister for Health Dr. Lino Tom , WHO Rep. in PNG Dr. Sevil Huseynova and the WHO Regional Director for Western Pacific Dr. Saia Mau Piukala (Supplied Image).

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom official opened the two days summit of the 8th Asia Pacific Leaders’ Summit that began yesterday and ended today in Port Moresby.

Minister Lino highlighted that the summit is the first in Melanesia and will see the convening of Ministers, Senior Government Officials, local, national, and global leaders united under the theme ‘Invest to achieve Zero Malaria.’

He mentioned that their presence signifies a strong commitment to collaborative efforts in combating malaria, ensuring that resources, expertise, and strategies are aligned to save lives and create healthier communities.

“Together, we are strategising, innovating, and taking concrete steps towards a malaria-free future in Papua New Guinea and the World,” Minister Lino said.