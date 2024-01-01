NEW AMBULANCE FOR BIRIP FOURSQUARE HEALTH CENTRE

New fully kitted ambulance donated to the Birip Foursquare Health Center. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDDA) presented a brand new fully kitted ambulance to the Birip Foursquare Health Centre to assist in its operations as it continues to serve the people of both the Wabag and Wapenamanda Districts.

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom handed over the new ambulance to the Birip Foursquare Health Centre which was initially donated by the National Fisheries Authority to the Wabag District Development Authority.

Minister Lino acknowledged the work of Foursquare Church Health Services in working with the WDDA to deliver much needed health services to the surrounding communities in both districts accordingly.

On behalf of the WDDA, Minister Lino also did the official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new midwifery building and clinic valued at K200,000 that will cater for the growing number of pregnant women and provide immunization clinics for newborn babies accordingly.

He assured the community that the WDDA will continue to assist the Foursquare Church managed health center with its developmental initiatives for the betterment of the people living along the electoral borders of the Wabag and Wapenamanda districts.