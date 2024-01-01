NEW KEREMA HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Kerema Open MP and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Thomas Opa, announced the completion of a health infrastructure for Toaripi people in the East Kerema Local Level Government area.

“The completed health infrastructure will be used as outpatient ward at Uritai village for the Toaripi area in East Kerema Lical Level Government in Kerema District,” Minister Opa said.

The first term MP indicated that the contractor would hand over the keys to the officer in charge towards the end of this month.

The building is powered by solar and also has a water tank, as shown in the pictures.

Minister Opa assured his people that District Service Improvement Program (DSIP) funds will be utilized to ensure that basic health and education services reach the rural majority of the people accordingly.