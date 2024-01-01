MP TO PRIORITISE LAW AND ORDER

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem said law and order will be his number one priority for this year, before establishing much needed services, projects and other developmental initiatives starting next year moving forward.

MP Akem sincerely acknowledged the effort of police personnel in terms of controlling law and order in the district and assure them of his continuous assistance and support.

Mr. Akem has called on all tribes who have been involved in the trouble fights that caused destructions to properties must now take ownership to restore peace in their communities.

In addition to that, the Deputy Laiagam Station Police Commander Sergeant Gedion Tui is calling on the government to terminate and remove public servants from the government payroll for instigating tribal fights in the community.

Sergeant Tui made this call after the destruction of Mapumanda Catholic Primary School earlier this month involving the Temang clan of the Tiagun Tribe and the Mandita clan of the Malaitan Tribe in the Pilikambi LLG after a drunken brawl was started by a senior teacher who was under the influence of alcohol.

Tui sincerely acknowledged the tireless efforts of Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem in physically intervening to stop this conflict from escalating into a full-blown tribal warfare.

“Unlike other past leaders, Aimos Akem has prioritized law and order issues and ensured peace and unity was promoted in all areas of concern throughout the maiden district accordingly,” Sergeant Tui said.