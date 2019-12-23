National Airline Employees Association no strike action

The Air Niugini Management has welcomed the decision made by members of the National Airline Employees Association not to be involved in any illegal industrial action during the festive period.

In a letter delivered to Air Niugini Management, the Union Executive confirmed that their Members have agreed not to take any illegal strike action.

The NAEA members threatened to go on strike over their request for a 54% increase on their existing allowance, and an additional K11 million to the wages bill.

Air Niugini Management is committed to the process and is currently analyzing the latest proposal submitted by the union regarding the productivity improvements that they suggested.

The Union Executive and Air Niugini Management have agreed to resolve the matter on 6th January 2020.