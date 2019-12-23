28.2 C
Port Moresby
December 24, 2019

News

National Airline Employees Association no strike action

by EMTV Online257

The Air Niugini Management has welcomed the decision made by members of the National Airline Employees Association not to be involved in any illegal industrial action during the festive period.

In a letter delivered to Air Niugini Management, the Union Executive confirmed that their Members have agreed not to take any illegal strike action.

The NAEA members threatened to go on strike over their request for a 54% increase on their existing allowance,  and an additional K11 million to the wages bill.

Air Niugini Management is committed to the process and is currently analyzing the latest proposal submitted by the union regarding the productivity improvements that they suggested.

The Union Executive and Air Niugini Management have agreed to resolve the matter on 6th January 2020.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

PNG Women In Business Launch Second Major Expo

EMTV Online

Countries make progress in reducing child deaths

EMTV Online

Taurama Aquatic Centre to Host World Media during APEC Summit Week

Jana Zoriry

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!