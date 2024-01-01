MRA REWARD STAFF

Picture of an employee receiving the reward. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By Melinta Yopolo

Mineral Resources Authority ( MRA) have rewarded 18 employees with land allotments for serving the institution for 15 consecutive years.

According to MRA the allotments were fully serviced residential land with dimensions ranging from 450-500 square meters.

MRA purchased a total of 49 allotments under its National Homeownership Scheme in 2022.

18 allotment titles from the 49 were presented to the 18 staff this week by MRAs Managing Director Mr. Jerry Garry.

Four will be used to build institutional houses and the remaining will be given to staffs when they clock in 15 years with the organization in the coming years.

The organization aims to attract and retain competent staff through the housing and other policies.

Mr Garry noted that the occasion is a milestone as staff deserved to be rewarded for their services and exceptional performances.

He assured all the staff members that they would have the opportunity to own land or live in an institutional house.