HAIVETA REQUESTS COURT PROCEEDINGS

By James Guken

Gulf Provincial Member Chris Haiveta has requested Jema Lawyers to file a court proceeding on Development Grants.

Gulf Provincial Member, Chris Haiveta has requested Jema Lawyers to file a court proceeding, restraining treasury department to release budget development grants following the July 2024 warrant number 0702.

In a recent statement, Mr. Haiveta called on Jema Lawyers, to take all steps necessary to file proceedings, to restrain the Department of Treasury, Department of Finance and Enga Provincial Government to pay or use or to take any other action following the direction on July 7 2024 given by the Minister for Treasury and defend the proceeding including any appeal that may arise.

He further stated that, Jema Lawyers should write and lay formal complaints with the Police, Ombudsman Commission and other appropriate authorities regarding the matter.

Currently, Mr. Haiveta is working on getting approval from all members of the Gulf.

He asked the legal team to keep him updated on the progress of the matter with the legal costs explained in taxable format.