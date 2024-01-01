PNG COMMEMORATES 43rd REMEMBRANCE DAY

By Samantha Solomon

Papua New Guinea has celebrated its 43rd remembrance day today commemorate the services of the members of the nation’s armed forces and the cargo boys during World War One and Two.

They will see war veteran, PNG defence force, Royal Papua NEW Guinea Constabulary and the Correctional services marched along Haely Park.

The remembrance day is a time to commemorate the services of the members of the nation’s armed forces who participated during World War One and Two. And in general peace keeping and law and order engagements within the country and abroad.

This year’s team will be “THEIR LEGACY, OUR INSPIRATION.”

ccording to Public Holidays Global more than 600 Australians were killed and more than 1,680 wounded during the Battle of Kokoda which began on 23 July 1942.

The Japanese were attempted to capture Port Moresby, the main base in Australia which was located in New Guinea. Over the next few days, the Australians fought to protect Kokoda, but the village fell to the larger Japanese force

Kokoda was Australia’s most significant campaign in World War Two with more Australians dying in the conflict in PNG than any other campaign.

The Australian shoulders named those Papua New Guineas who carried their food supplies and seriously wounded solder as Fuzzy Wuzzy angels.

Australian soldiers not only fought to keep the Japanese from reaching Port Moresby, but also to push them over the Owen Stanley Range to the northern coast. The battle was so fierce that the date was chosen as a day to remember fallen soldiers in Papua New Guinea.