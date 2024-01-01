MP REMINDS DISTRICT TO USE RESOURCES RESPONSIBLY

By Mortimer Yangharry

Menyamya MP Solen Loifa has reminded the people from Menyamya District to use public resources wisely and for its intended purpose when carrying out service delivery in the district.

Mr. Loifa made this call in light of officiating a presentation of sector vehicles at Menyamya Station recently.

The vehicles funded by Menyamya DDA will support the law and justice, education, infrastructure, district administration sectors and Technical and Vocational and Education Training School.

Mr. Loifa said: “I urge all those who will be custodians of these vehicles to ensure they respect these assets, maintain them to their highest standard, and look after them for the years to come.

“In the past, time and resources were wasted on district planning and services simply because of negligence and mismanagement.

“If we can do the little things right like using these vehicles wisely and for its intended purpose, we can save cost and spend in other important areas. These vehicles should last for a long time, we shouldn’t be buying new vehicles every year just because of misuse and abuse. Our DDA will continue to support important services in our communities and carry the same message of accountable and responsible public services.” He said.

Mr. Loifa was joined by fellow Opposition members Aimos Akem, member for Lagaip, and Maso Hewabi, member for Middle Fly to officiate the event.