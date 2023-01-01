MORE TVET SCHOOLS NEEDED IN EHP

The number of school dropouts has been increasing in the Eastern Highlands Province (EHP) which contributed to the lawlessness in the province.

Therefore the EHP Education Division is adamant to establish Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Schools in all the 8 districts to create opportunities for the increasing school dropouts. This vision by the Provincial Education Board (PEB) to develop Eastern Highlands to be skillful and compatible is the step in the right direction to address lawlessness and curb unemployment issues in the province. This was revealed by the education director Albert Wesley.

Only three (3) TVET Schools were registered from 2020 to 2022 in the province.

TVET technical officers from the Department of Education released by Secretary Dr Uke Kombra arrived on Monday 12th June 2023 upon PEB request to register the remaining TVET Institutions in EHP.

The Team had visited Aiamontina TVET in Kainantu on Tuesday, then visited Daulo TVET on Wednesday and visited Obura Wonenara TVET at Obura Station on Thursday 15th June 2023. With the visits, PEB is expected to establish TVET institutions in all districts in EHP to cater for the growing youth population in the province.

The education director Albert Wesley is appealing to all political leaders in EHP to support the establishment of TVET institutions to up skill youth population to become independent and productive citizens.