MINISTER EXPRESSES STRONG COMMITTMENT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science Technology and Sport, Kinoka Feo has expressed a strong commitment to advancing the higher education sector during a welcome dinner.

In his opening remarks, during a welcome dinner hosted by Australia High Commission. Minister Feo highlighted the significant challenge posed by the large number of Grade 12 graduates from National Schools of Excellence and Secondary Schools, which totals over 20,000 annually, compared to the available 10,000 spaces in tertiary institutions.

“We need to work closely in taking in more students in our tertiary levels by creating more infrastructures,” he emphasized.”

The Minister also acknowledged the Australian government’s contributions, particularly in providing scholarships and project funding for educational institutions.

He expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the administrators across all tertiary institutions and he is eager to collaborate with the highly educated leaders to ensure that these institutions provide the best knowledge and skills to the nation’s citizens.

The Australia High Commission hosted the dinner to honor the newly sworn-in Minister Feo, along with the Member for Unggai-Bena and all seven University Vice-Chancellors and Research Institute Directors.