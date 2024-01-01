NEW CLASSROOM FOR SEME DAGODA PRIMARY SCHOOL

By Mortimer Yangharry

The opening of a new 2-in-1 classroom for Seme Dagoda Primary School in Hiri Local Level Government will go a long way to assist students.

Member for Hiri-Koiari Keith Iduhu and Japanese Ambassador His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe open the new 2-in-1 classroom.

Mr. Iduhu commended Japan International Cooperation for their assistance.

“I commend and appreciate the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their outstanding efforts to assist our district development aspirations. JICA remains one of our important partners in achieving our developmental goals in the district, this time supporting our education programs. This new classroom will go a long way for our students, and I commend the good work being done by the school administration. I encourage them to look after these new facilities and make the most of this generous support from the people of Japan.

I thank the local leaders, public servants and staff for their attendance at the event, and look forward to pushing forward with our education goals in the coming months.

Hiri-Koiari DDA prioritized education and will continue to focus on our students, communities and preparing our students for the PNG of tomorrow.