MARU TO DELIVER PNG-CHINA REPORT

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru has made a commitment to deliver the PNG-China Free Trade Agreement(FTA) Joint Feasibility Study Report by the end of this month.

Mr. Maru in his recent meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea (PNG), His Excellency Yang Xiaoguang made the commitment.

He said the final work is now being done to complete the report and once the report is completed it will be submitted to both Governments next month and proceed from there.

“If the study finds that it is feasible for us and in our national interest to go ahead with the FTA with China then we will recommend that FTA negotiations must commence in the new year.”

“We are determined to grow and deepen our relationship with China and anchor it through an FTA between our two countries if our joint feasibility study confirms that it is viable and in our national interest to enter into an FTA with China,” added Minister Maru.