KIMBE PREPARES FOR 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GBV

By James Guken

Youths in Kimbe, West New Britain Province have been prepared to join the rest of the country in observing the 2024 National Launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

This campaign was initiated by activists at the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

This year, the UNiTE campaign will focus on the Beijing +30 review, emphasizing the urgency of strengthening accountability for ending violence against women and girls.

This campaign is observed nationwide to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV), family and sexual violence (FSV), and other human rights violations. It aligns with the 16 Days of Activism globally and coincides with important United Nations human rights observances.

In Papua New Guinea, the Government, through the Department for Community Development Youth and Religion (DFCDR), has named it the 16 Days of Human Rights Activism and is leading the organization of various activities to commemorate each day.

The campaign will promote the rights of women, children, people with disabilities, and individuals living with HIV/AIDS, while also highlighting the ongoing work of activists in tackling the root causes of violence within communities. The focus is on issues such as GBV, FSV, and sorcery accusation-related violence (SARV). Spearheaded by UN Women under the Spotlight Initiative, the campaign is supported by the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the provincial government of West New Britain, and a wide range of local stakeholders.

Ahead of the main event, several lead-up activities are being organized to prepare local communities and stakeholders. These initiatives are designed to build capacity and raise awareness of human rights laws and policies in Papua New Guinea, particularly as many people remain unaware of the country’s commitment to six United Nations human rights treaties

The national launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is scheduled for November 14 in Kimbe, West New Britain Province. This event will officially kick off the campaign and set the stage for a wide range of activities throughout the country