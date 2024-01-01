UVOVO REAPPOINTED AS PNG TPA CEO

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Beldan Namah has confirmed the reapportionment of Mr. Erick Mossman Uvovo as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) for another term of four years.

Sincere gratitude and acknowledgment to the Marape-Rosso government for having confidence in his leadership to continue promoting tourism, arts and culture to the international community generating millions of kina annually for the country as ‘tourism is a pot of gold’ that will be sufficiently and sustainably explored all throughout when the right leadership is in place.

The PNGTPA is a government agency responsible for promoting and developing the tourism industry in Papua New Guinea. The PNGTPA plays a number of key roles in the tourism and hospitality sector, including

Developing and implementing marketing and promotional strategies to attract tourists to Papua New Guinea

Providing information and support to tourists visiting the country

Working with industry stakeholders to improve the quality and sustainability of tourism products and services in Papua New Guinea Supporting the development of infrastructure and facilities to support the growth of the tourism sector

Collaborating with other agencies and organizations to support the development of the tourism industry in Papua New Guinea.

The PNGTPA works to ensure that the tourism and hospitality sector in Papua New Guinea is developed in a sustainable and responsible manner, for the benefit of the people of Papua New Guinea.