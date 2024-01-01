MARAPE IS CONFIDENT ON NRL BID

By Parker Tambua

Prime Minister James Marape has brushed aside any speculations about the Australian Government using the NRL bid to demand any deals, specifically in terms of their national security.

Marape said at a press conference prior to his departure to Sydney yesterday, that the NRL bid is a stand-alone negotiations with all stakeholders and the NRL will make its own decision based on the business case and best interest of the competition.

Marape said negotiations with all stakeholders are reaching final stages and NRL is expected to make an announcement by next week Thursday.

“There are no new security negotiations, there is no condition from Australian Government that ‘you do this and we will give you the team’,” Marape said.

“The NRL Bid process comes from the NRL itself and not from the Australian Government.

“And even the NRL as the competition, did not tell us that ‘you do this’ this bid is strictly based on the business case of the team.

“In terms of security, we already have an existing security deal with Australia and there is no link with the NRL Bid.”

Marape and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese will be present to witness the historical announcement in Sydney.

Marape is attending the PNG Investment Conference which starts today and will end on Wednesday, the 11th of December. Following the conference, Marape will remain in Sydney to meet with Albanese, and the NRL to witness the announcement which will be on Thursday.

“There’s an effect to having an NRL team based in Port Moresby. Studies have shown that we will have 1% increase in GDP, we will have spinoff employment created, tourism, players and their families will be based here.

“We are building road from Lae to Port Moresby, these are geared towards having spectators from Highlands driving in and out, these activities will be happening every week and it will add a new dimension to Port Moresby and PNG.”