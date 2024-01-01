NATIONAL EXAMINATION RESULTS LAUNCHED AND TOP 10 PERFORMING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCED

By Lorraine Jimal

The school performances will now be published to motivate schools in their academic achievements in the country.

This was announced by Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra during the launch of examination results today in Port Moresby.

The event was witnessed by Education Minister, Lucas Dawa Dekena, Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra and the education department officers.

Parents and students can visit My PNG exam results to view their results after today.

Dr. Kombra said examinations are a way to assist students at a certain level of education.

“The examination system is part and parcel of our education system, when a student goes to school they do exams, assessments and test, these are part of our education system, “he said.

Dr. Kombra also announced the top 10 performing schools in the country including private and system schools in the examination results.

He said that awarding of top schools in the country does not imply that every school failed, but rather that all schools performed well this year.

“I would like to encourage everyone that the 10 schools and the to students that we announced today do not reflect that you have failed, no one has failed you have come a long way in life and there is more to be gain in the future,” he said.

He encouraged schools that were not named not to feel discouraged like failures, but to recognized that they did their best as well.