AID POST REFURBISHED

By Louis Maingu

More than 2,000 people in the remote part of Mt Koiari in the Kokoda Track region now have access to health and medical services after five years, with the reopening of Kagi Aid Post.

Community representative Mana David said that, the reopening of this health facility has put an end to women and children having to travel long distance to seek medical support at the Efogi health facility.

Australian High Commission Counsellor Daniel Wells who officiated the aid post reopening said that, this marked a significant moment in the lives of the people in Kagi Ward and the greater Mt Koiari area

After the closure of Kagi Aid Post over five years ago, people in that part of Koiari Rural Local Level Government in Central Province had to walk for a day to access basic health services at the Efogi health facility.

Through the PNG-Australia Transition to Health Program, the Australian government has supported the refurbishment of Kagi Aid Post.