Malaria Cases on the rise in Western Province

By Jim John

Over 200 patients who suffered malaria were treated at the Obo health centre in Middle Fly District of Western Province.

While 89 patients were tested positive with malaria since January, the number of cases tends to increase. According to Officer in Charge (OIC) Junlai Nawalin, he is attending to the patients with the remainder of the Anti-malarial drugs on shelves, as most of the drugs have gone out of stock since last month.

“Antimalarial drugs have gone out of stock because more than 200 patients since last month to this month, February, have high malaria cases and over 90 patients were tested positive for the malaria.” he said.

OIC Nawalin has urged people in the surrounding island villages in Obo to take care of their own health by encouraging them to sleep under treated mosquito nets and continue to observe hygiene practices at home.

Meanwhile, number of malaria cases at the Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly has increased rapidly. It has been confirmed with health workers that over 1000 patients were treated at the hospital since January this year.

As it stands, the hospital is facing a shortage of drugs; however the hospital management team has noted the current situation and is working closely with the Provincial Health Authority to deal with the issue.