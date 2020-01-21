Maintain Peace in Pogera

More than two hundred police personnel and PNG Defense Force soldiers are in Porgera, Enga Province on the recent request from locals to Police Minister, Bryan Kramer, when he visited the area.

The requests came after an increase of shootouts between tribal groups from Hela Province, as well as incidents of illegal miners fighting with security personnel and mine employees.

The mining town is beginning to see normalcy and peace being restored after the joint security forces arrived.

The joint security forces will make sure that general law and order is maintained in the mining town of Porgera.

Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Luvi Florian, says the joint security forces will conduct normal operations to bring back normalcy.

For now, there will not be a State of Emergency call out in Porgera.

The mining town was recently faced with warlords and tribal enemies in Hela seeking refuge in Porgera and fighting each other.

Police and the PNG Defence Force soldiers recently reacted to a shootout allegedly by some men from the Tagali area of Hela Province, who came to Porgera in pursuit of their enemies.

The accidental shooting saw two police officers being hospitalized after receiving bullets to their head and thigh.

The joint security forces next move is to call for the surrender of the two enemy warlords from the Tari-Pori electorate of Hela Province, and the surrendering of their weapons.

If they refused to surrender though measures will be imposed to them.

Locals in the Porgera valley have also urged the Hela people to remain calm or return to their province if they choose to kill each other.

By Vasinatta Yama – EMTV News – Mt Hagen