Hekari Out To Win

Hekari United are out to make an impression both domestically and in the region, after the arrival of their latest imports, from Brazil.

Erick Joe Ribeiro And Vincius Kryzozun hit it out with their new team mates this afternoon, to much praise from their Manageress.

2010 was the last time that Hekari United qualified for the Club World Cup in Qatar, and for the past 11 years it has been a tough ask for PNGs most successful NSL club to regain that honor.

This time around, they are hoping to reach that pinnacle of success, with a strong domestic squad, and the inclusion of players from the Solomon Islands, Tonga and now Brazil.

“it’s a little bit tough for my coaches because we’ve been out for quite a while, 3 years and we felt that we needed strength to boost our preparation for the champions league (and) not only that but to help our competition in the country, knowing that all the teams are coming up”

Bolstered in the preseason by the recruitment of a host of current and former PNG internationals, Manageress Vonnie Kapi Natto believes that Hekari can make a real push for both a domestic league title, as well as Oceania honors.

“We are not there to entertain, I want us to compete I want to win”

Kapi Natto has also been impressed with what she claims has been an improvement in the development of local talent in the NSL, this coming after her sides 3 – 0 win in Lae over FC Wawens Morobe.

“I was in lae last week and I saw this Morobe United, these are all young bunch and I was really impressed with the quality they had”

Hekari face a daunting prospect in the OFC Champions league in February. Going up against the likes of Galaxy FC from Vanuatu who finished second in their league, New Caledonian Champions Hieghene, and Current New Zealand and OFC Champions Eastern Suburbs FC.

“We know that we have a big steep mountain to climb here, but having our talent in the country, if you can see the hekari team we have most of the Kapuls former and current and plus with the six internationals that we have acquired I have strong faith but we have to work harder.”

Hekari face Tusbab Stallions this weekend in Port Moresby, the stallions themselves also big winners after defeating Gulf Komara in Madang.

By Jeremy Mogi, EMTV, Port Moresby