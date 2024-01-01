ENGINEERING COMPANY COMMENDED

A Civil Engineering Company has been praised for doing great construction work on roads, drains and bridges in Rabaul Town in East New Britain Province.

Nivani Limited is a construction company based in the islands region with branches in Rabaul and Kimbe. Nivani has a wide range of plant, personnel and experience and is able to mobilise quickly and perform jobs in even the most remote parts of PNG.

Right now, they are busy improving the Rabaul Wharf Road and the streets around it.

Livuan Local Level Government President Mr. Sam Piniau commented, “Nivani has been around for some time and has proven itself beyond reasonable doubt as a reputable company in civil works.” This shows that the community trusts Nivani’s ability to deliver quality projects.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for Rabaul District; Mr. Abel Sokon, added, “We are getting our money’s worth with good quality output.” He highlighted that the tender process has allowed trustworthy companies like Nivani to be involved in crucial infrastructure projects.