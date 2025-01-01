CITY MANAGER CHARGED

By James Guken

The National Capital District Commission (NCDC) city manager Ravu Frank, has been charged with abuse of office and conspiracy over a land dispute.

Frank appeared in Waigani Committal Court yesterday, where his conspiracy charge was refuted due to incompetency.

The 54-year-old, from Alewai village in Central’s Rigo, was questioned by the National Fraud Squad on December 11 and was arrested the same day. He was later released on a K3,000 bail.

The charges stem from allegations that Frank ordered the suspension and eventual termination of enforcement coordinator Mathias Repo, citing an expired employment contract.

However, Repo claims his contract was valid until July 31, 2024.

Repo, who has been with the commission for over 16 years, filed a police report contesting his dismissal.

Police accuse Frank of conspiring with others within the NCDC to remove Repo and claim ownership of a piece of land in Korobosea, which Repo had secured through a PNG Lands Board tender nine years ago.

Three other NCDC officers are named in the case, but no charges have been filed against them. Frank’s next court appearance is scheduled on the 25th of February, 2025.