KEROWAGI DISTRICT RECEIVES DISASTER RELIEF ASSISTANT

By John Mori

A total of 640 11-foot iron roofing and cement bags were distributed to communities in Kerowagi, Chimbu Province.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Kerowagi district and Chairman of the disaster management team Mr. Joe Awi Kulame said that under the K1million they have delivered food rations and now they are giving 640 11-foot iron roofing and cement bags to the displaced Nogar community in ward two, three and four in Kup Local Level Government area.

He said that all houses in Nogar community had been washed away by the high tight of Wagi river recently.

“So now we are giving them building materials to build their new home,” he said.

Mr. Awi thanked Kerowagi MP Fransis Kikin Suine and the District Development Authority for the swift response for making sure devastating affected people were assisted.

Mr. Awi said the funds allocated from the national Government to Provincial Government are yet to reach us as yet but under the leadership of Kerowagi District Development Authority we are able to deliver to meet our disaster obligation and I am thankful to see the positive outcome of the disaster assistance relief program.

Kerowagi district disaster relief assistance rollout package to the affected devastating community truly serves its purpose.