POLICE ISSUE PREVENTIVE ORDERS TO STOP TRIBAL FIGHT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa and Enga Provincial Government Law and Order Director Nelson Leia (with glasses) issuing preventive orders to two warring factions to end a tribal fighting in Wabag District after two weeks of ceasefire.

Police in Enga Province issued preventive orders to two warring factions in Wabag District after two weeks of ceasefire.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa highlighted that preventive orders were successfully issued to the Timal clan at their Lenki village while the Kainanbrep/Anjin clan’s faction received their preventive orders at Double Bridge along the Highlands Highway.

PPC Yakasa is optimistic of a trouble free community in these areas along the Highlands

Highway in Wabag Rural Local Level Government (LLG) as both factions agreed and accepted the preventive orders witnessed by the Enga Provincial Government Law and Order Chairman Nelson Leia.

The police chief urged both factions to lay down their arms and embrace peace as there is no winner in a tribal fight but loss of lives, properties and the suffering of women and children is disastrous and painful.

This tribal fight erupted a month ago when the Kainamborep clan attacked and murdered an

innocent Timal clansman in the dawn hours, triggering this tribal conflict.

Generally, PPC Yakasa reported a tribal fighting free Enga Province with a few law and order incidents reported at Porgera but had been under control.