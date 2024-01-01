Education Entertainment International News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Sport Travel World

PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES TALLY UPDATE

by Lorraine Jimal087

Now with the Olympic Tally of the top six countries, China is maintaining the lead with 13 gold,9 silver and 9 bronze, totaling up to 31 medals. France sits in the second place with 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, a total of 36 medals Australia has moved up to third placing with 11 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze, a total of 22 medals USA is in fourth place, with 9 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze, totalling up to 43 medals. Great Britain is sitting in the fifth placing with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze, a total of 27 medals. And Japan secured 8 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze, 18 in total.

Papua New Guinea is yet to achieve a medal.

