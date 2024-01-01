PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES TALLY UPDATE

Now with the Olympic Tally of the top six countries, China is maintaining the lead with 13 gold,9 silver and 9 bronze, totaling up to 31 medals. France sits in the second place with 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, a total of 36 medals Australia has moved up to third placing with 11 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze, a total of 22 medals USA is in fourth place, with 9 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze, totalling up to 43 medals. Great Britain is sitting in the fifth placing with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze, a total of 27 medals. And Japan secured 8 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze, 18 in total.

Papua New Guinea is yet to achieve a medal.