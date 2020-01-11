K5mil The Target For Bushfire Appeal

Papua New Guinea’s support towards the Australian Bush fires, the PNG hearts for Australia fire appeal 2020, aims to fundraise a total of K5million, before March.

More than K100, 000 has already been donated by prominent leaders and various business houses.

The appeal’s secretariat chairman Paul Nerou, assured the citizens that the entire fundraising will be accounted for. This hopes to set a benchmark, for good governance.

“We were aware of issues of good governance. That was one of the main concerns that we wanted to ensure, that the money collected, goes directly to the people affected,” Chairman Nerou Said.

“And that is why we have created an account opened today. The money that goes into the account will not be touched in any way.”

Deputy Chairman Samson Komati, explained that the money fund-raised will be audited by an accounting firm.

“A professional accounting firm will manage our books, free of charge. Once the completion of the fundraising is done, and the funds given to the Australian Prime Minister, we will engage an independent Accounting firm to make an independent audit of the funds raised. The report will be published in all media outlets,” Mr. Komati explained.

The fundraising drives, plans to have all 22 provinces, stage fundraising events in partnership with each province’s Public Administration.

Minister for environment and Climate change Wera Mori made a special appeal to Police commissioner David Manning, to ensure accountability and good governance in those fundraisers.

“If he (David Manning), through his regional assistant commissioners, give instructions to all his provincial commanders, to ensure that this (the fundraisers) is managed properly, so that all funds raised, go towards what it is intended for,” Minister Mori appealed.

Minister Mori also appealed to citizens around the country, to willingly give.

The fundraisers will begin on the 13th of January, closing on the 8th of March, and the amount of K5million is aimed to be raised, and given to the Australian Government through our Prime Minister, James Marape.

