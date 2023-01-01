PNGOC AND CANCER FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and the PNG Cancer Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday, to signify their joint commitment to provide symbiotic support for respective programs in the country.

The parties will work collaboratively on several planned activities including school-based programs, community cancer awareness activities, and PNGCF’s calendar fundraising events – where Team PNG Athletes are engaged as cancer prevention ambassadors.

PNGOC Secretary General Auvita Rapilla, during the signing said sport helps in addressing societal issues and with this partnership they will expand awareness.

“At the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, we recognize the critical role that sport can play in addressing key societal issues. Through our partnership with the PNG Cancer Foundation, we aim to progress the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals of Good Health and Well-Being, Gender Equality, and Partnerships. By utilizing our existing programs and platform, we will raise awareness about cancer prevention and support services whilst working together to create a healthier and more resilient nation”, Rapilla said.

The PNG Cancer Foundation Executive Manager Priscillar Napoleon acknowledged PNGOC for the partnership as it will promote healthy lifestyle.

“We are grateful to the PNG Olympic Committee for coming on board to work with us over the next two years. We believe that this partnership will have a positive contribution to the nation’s overall health indicators and development in promoting and advocating on increased public health denominators through our respective programs to promote healthy lifestyle choices. We look forward to working with the Team PNG athletes, through the PNGOC Team PNG Honesty, Excellence, Respect and Openness (HERO) Program, with the hope to contribute to the ‘Close the Care Gap’ and build stronger cancer prevention campaign in PNG,” Napoleon said.

This is a two years partnership signed between PNGOC and PNGCF.