INAUGURAL OFC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SET FOR OFFICIAL KICK OFF TOMORROW

By Lisa Puni

The inaugural Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Women’s Champions League will officially kick off tomorrow at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium as Papua New Guinea plays host to this historic regional women’s tournament.

The participants include, Samoa (Kiwi FC), Solomon Islands (Koloale FC), New Caledonia (AS Academy Feminie), Fiji (Labasa Women FC) and PNG (Hekari United).

Following a cocktail gala dinner held last night sponsored by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop which was attended by OFC delegates as well as PNG Football Association Executives, and the 5 women football clubs, tomorrow will see the Kiwi’s and the Labasas take the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium at midday (12:00PM local time) to kick off these 2 weeks (1st-10th June, 2023) long championships.

During Governor Parkop’s address at the cocktail gala, he commended the PNG Football Association President, Mr John Kapi Natto and his officials for bringing this eventful and historic game to life.

PNGFA President, John Kapi Natto, congratulated all the 5 women team members that will be competing and wished them all best in the games.

Meantime, Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC will play their first match against the AS Academy Feminine tomorrow as well, at 5PM local time after the tussle between the Kiwis and the Labasas.

Tickets are going for K15.00 for the Northern Stand, K20.00 for the Eastern Stand and K50.00 for the Grand Stand at Waigani Central (Cool Stuff), Range View (Cool Stuff), Brian Bell (Boroko Plaza), J Mart (Erima) or it can be purchased online via; www.tiketmastas.com.pg/