IMPACT HEALTH PROJECT FORUM

A three-day forum held in Port Moresby recently saw 50 representatives from National Department of Health (NDoH), World Bank and four provincial health authorities convene to discuss the implementation progress and updates of the IMPACT Health project.

The Project is a US$30million results-based project funded by World Bank in partnership with PNG Government and is implemented by the National Department of Health.

Three primary areas to be addressed by IMPACT Health Project includes service delivery, health finance and governance.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Mr. Ken Wai said that, the IMPACT Health Project is aimed to improve the downward trend in health care delivery.

The program’s objectives are to immediately release funds to enhance public financial management (PFM) capabilities within the healthcare industry.

Mr. Wai stressed that in order to move this initiative ahead, good leadership and cooperation from all stakeholders and leaders is essential.

“To make a difference, involves utilizing all available resources in the provinces and

collaborating with the National Department of Health and the Provincial Health Authority. It’s

time to take action and restore our people’s health.” Mr. Wai said.