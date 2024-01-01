HIRI-KOIARI MP KEITH IDUHU COMMENTS ON PM

Member for Hiri-Koiari Keith Iduhu said that the recent comments by Prime Minister James Marape admitting ‘shortfalls’ in the government’s performance is a clear indication that in the last five years, there has been very little positive impact on the country.

This comes after media reports stating the Prime Minister made these remarks at the PNG Update forum yesterday.

Mr. Iduhu has urged the Prime Minister to come clean and admit that most of the issues facing the country are because of his inability to solve them while possessing a no-care attitude to many of the pressing issues faced by the nation.

“For the first time, the Prime Minister has admitted that the government is failing to fulfil its promises to our people but I urge Mr. Marape to do one better and admit it was because of his inability to fix these problems, not blame it on any other reason”.

Mr. Iduhu who is also the Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and shadow minister for Commerce and Industry said that it was tiring to continuously hear the Prime Minister give excuses for why he could not deliver for this nation.