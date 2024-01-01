INDONESIA PRESIDENT STATE VISIT TO PNG

By Samantha Solomon

The newly elected President for Indonesia Prabowo Subianto has made his first state visit to Papua New Guinea and had a bilateral talk with Prime Minister James Marape recently.

Upon his arrival a total of 19-gun salute were given in respect to a leader from another country visiting the independent state of Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister James Marape in a media conference said that, this was President Subianto’s first visit to PNG.

“The president elect has given us full assurance that the work of the three leaders dialogue we’ve had thus far. Republic of Indonesia Marape Widodo foreign Relations will carry on, so far we’ve had three nations to nation meetings exchange and the president elect affirmed that those exchanges will continue on and work towards what must be an improved relationship between PNG and Indonesia more from people to people and business to business relationship.”

He said they would emphasized more on the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the two countries.

“Co-fundamentals of our two nations relationship first and foremost respecting two nation sovereignty as we share common land border and common people to people’s ties respect of two nation’s sovereignty is paramount and remains going forward.” Marape said.

President Subianto said, “To bring Economic benefits to all the people of our region of course my of course my responsibility will be for the Indonesian people and Prime Minister of Marape’s responsibility for PNG people, but if we work in synergy we will work for the benefit of all our people.”

He said they discussed to work together in all the sectors such as Education, Industry and Mining, Tourism, Defence and all other aspects

The President spent few hours in Port Moresby and later travelled back to Indonesia.