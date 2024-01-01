IMMIGRATION OPENS NEW PASSPORT PRINTING FACILITY IN LAE

The citizens in the Momase, Highlands and New Guinea Islands regions will now be able to get their passports in Lae instead of travelling to Port Moresby.

This follows the opening of the new facility of the PNG Immigration, and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA), earlier this week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Immigration, John Rosso stated that, this is a significant milestone achievement for ICSA, and a perfect Christmas gift to the people of Morobe and the neighboring Madang and Highlands provinces.

Mr. Rosso stated that Lae is the second largest city and has road links to other Momase and Highlands provinces, making it a perfect location for people to easily apply and get their passport printed.

He then took the opportunity to print the first standard passport to signify the launch of this new facility.

Following the opening, individuals who wish to apply for a standard passport, can do so at the Lae office as the facility is an extension of the establishment in Port Moresby, and follows the same standard operational procedures.

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined the requirements for obtaining a standard passport, emphasizing that, people must correctly fill out the passport application form, attach two passport sized identification photos, a copy of the birth certificate issued by the Civil Registry Office and the receipt for the fee of K100.

Mr Rosso mentioned that individuals in need if urgent passport can pay express fee of K300 o received their passport within 48 hours.

“There is no need for you to travel to Port Moresby anymore. You can lodge your application here in Lae and get your passport printed and released to you here,” DPM Rosso said.

Minister Rosso stated that the migration services offered at the Lae Regional Office will benefit individuals in Momase, Highlands and New Guinea Islands.