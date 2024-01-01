STORE OWNERS ARRESTED FOR SELLING LIQUOR AFTER THE BAN

By John Mori

The Police in Minz, Jiwaka Province arrested two trade store owners today for illegally selling liquor during Christmas after the ban.

According to the police, both shop owners were charged under Section 74 of Sub-section (A) of the Jiwaka Provincial Liquor Act 2024.

The shop owners were out on a K1500 police bail and will appear in court tomorrow.

The estimated amount of the items that were confiscated were around K12,126.

Minz Police Station Commander Inspector James Warea stated that, “As part of our Christmas operation we confiscated shops selling liquor illegally reluctant to comply with liquor licenses act, regulations and also selling alcohol after the liquor ban imposed by the Jiwaka provincial liquor license board.”

Inspector Warea mentioned that notices had been issued to the public and operators, however, they have ignored them, disregarding the validity of liquor license laws and regulations set by the board.

“Christmas is a special time that we all must embrace with good standards of our character and celebrate Christmas with true spirits and colors and not to involve in any illegal or informal activities that will bring social disorder into the community.” Inspector Warea said.

He added “We have begun our joint force operations with the support of the defense force to ensure trouble-free in Jiwaka during the holiday season and into new year.”