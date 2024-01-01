YAMASOMBI VISITED COMMUNITY WATCHTEAM MORATA

Samantha Solomon

The acting police commissioner Donald Yamasombi has visited one of the community watch team at Morata recently to encourage them on what they are doing to help cater for law and order in the city and the community they live in.

Yamasombi had a close interaction with the community watch team and encouraged them on what they were doing for the good of their community.

He said Christmas is the time to enjoy with family in peace, and added that trouble happens when human being they themselves creates it.

The executive Officer to the deputy commissioner’s office Chief Inspector David Terry emphasized that it is challenging to do such work especially on the settlements.

The Police station commander for Waigani police station Bill Warake said it was a good initiative that the community is taking up and encouraged everyone to uphold the approach that is being taken by few of the male folks in the Morata community.

The team leader for the community watch group Jeremiah Pera acknowledged the acting commissioner’s presence at their location and assured him that his team will look after the community during this festive season.

The community watch dog program has been on going in several suburbs in the city, however for the Morata community it was the first of its kind to have such group to take care of the people who lives there.

According to Chief Inspector David Terry Erima will be the next location for such initiative to be introduced.