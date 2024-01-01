IBSU STUDENTS CLEANATHON AT WAIGANI MARKET, NCD

By Claire Mauta

Students from the Institute of Business Studies University, Economics and Development Studies Faculty, successfully launched a community cleaning initiative at Waigani Market in National Capital District as part of their internship project yesterday.

This endeavour aims to promote environmental sustainability and community engagement within the local market.

The project saw students organizing themselves to clean various sections of the market, removing litter, and educating vendors and shoppers about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

The initiative not only addressed immediate cleanliness issues but also aimed to foster long-term habits among market users.

Cleanathon participant, Delilah Purai said, “By taking part in this cleaning project, we are not only enhancing the physical vicinity of Waigani Market but also raising awareness about the importance of sustainable practices in our community.”

The students collaborated with local authorities and market vendors to ensure a coordinated effort, and the event garnered positive feedback from both participants and community members. Many expressed gratitude for the students’ initiative and commitment to making a difference.