K3.3 MILLION FOR WAPENAMENDA DISTRICT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE

(l-r) Secretary for Department of Community Development, Youth and Religion Jerry Ubase, Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok and WDDA CEO Kevin Yati during the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing in Port Moresby this morning.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) is partnering with the Department of Community Development, Youth and Religion to establish a District Community Development Centre in the Wapenamanda District in Enga Province.

Secretary for the Department of Community Development, Youth and Religion Jerry Ubase signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Chief Executive Officer of the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) Kevin Yati witnessed by Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok this morning in Port Moresby to pave way for the establishment of this vital, community infrastructural development that will cost a total of K3.3 million.

Secretary for the Community Development, Youth and Religion Ubase mentioned that this infrastructural development will provide a safe haven for orphans, widows, disable, neglected children and the underprivileged offering long term programs and workable solutions to rehabilitate the livelihood of the affected victims accordingly.

WDDA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Yati said this timely intervention will tremendously assist the rehabilitation of the people’s livelihood that has been severely affected by tribal fighting in certain parts of the district.

Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok highlighted that he has prioritised the improvement and maintaining of law and order throughout the district as Wapenamanda is the ‘ ‘gateway’ and ‘ face’ of Enga Province.

Minister Kaeok highlighted that the WDDA is equally concerned of law and order issues plus thus providing counterpart funding to establish the K1.2 million Community Justice and Service Centre, K1 million towards the establishment of a National Aids Council (NAC) Secretariat and the recent funding allocation of K100,000 for the construction of the K250,000 Takaepos Village Court Building.

The WDDA will make land available for the construction of the K3.3 million Wapenamanda Community District Community Development Centre to begin towards the end of the year.