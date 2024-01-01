MAPEX TRAINING INSTITUTE INAGURAL OPERATION IN ENGA

The recently established Mapex Training Institute Wabag Campus located inside the vicinity of the Enga Provincial capital area.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Mapex Training Institute (MTI) has recently opened its Wabag Campus with inaugural classes to begin later this month.

Chief Executive Officer of MTI Marcus Palem Kara approved the orientation and class timetable dates as follows;

11th October 2024 – Orientation for plant operator & Motor vehicle driving courses

14th October 2024- Classes starting

All Business Study Certificate & Diploma Courses – Classes starting February 2025.

He advised interested students from Enga Province to check with the administration staff at the Wabag Campus located inside the heart of the provincial capital for more information on orientation and enrollment queries.