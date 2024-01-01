HEKARI DOMINATES LADDER

Picture credit: FC Hekari United Page

By Jonathan Sibona

After 12 rounds of thrilling action, the 2024 Premier Soccer League is shaping up to be an exciting season with Hekari United dominating the standings.

The Hekari United sits comfortably at the top of the table, clinching an impressive 32 points from 10 wins, 2 draws, and no losses. With a goal difference of 26, Hekari United has scored 30 goals and conceded only 4, showcasing their dominant form both offensively and defensively.

Trailing behind them in second place is Gulf Komara with 21 points, a notable gap of 11 points from the leaders. Gulf Komara has won 6 matches, drawn 3, and lost 3, with a positive goal difference of 6. Their ability to remain competitive suggests they could be potential challengers for the title, but catching up to Hekari may prove to be a tall order.

Port Moresby Strikers FC occupies third place with 19 points, having registered 5 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses. Their solid defensive record, with only 12 goals conceded, will be key as they aim to close the gap on Gulf Komara.

United Highlands’ rounds out the top four with 16 points, showing promise despite a negative goal difference of -1. Their challenge lies in tightening up their defence to climb higher.

The rest of the league sees Lae City Dwellers, Lae City, Morobe Wawens, and Admiralty Islands rounding out the bottom half of the table. Admiralty Islands, in particular, have struggled, managing only 10 points with a worrying goal difference of -13.