KAPUL DEPARTS TODAY

Picture credit: PNGFA Page

By Jonathan Sibona

The Papua New Guinea National Football Team has departed for Fiji to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

Their first match is scheduled against New Caledonia on Thursday, October 10, at 4:00 PM. The game will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji. This marks an important step in Papua New Guinea’s journey to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team’s performance in this qualifier will be crucial in their quest to advance in the Oceania group stages and earn a spot in the World Cup.