EDUCATION STANDARD MUST BE QUALITY FOR CHILDREN

By John Mori

PNG education system must be upgraded to a standard that is equal and similar to other developed countries around the globe, says Former Prime Minister and Ialibu Pangia MP Peter O’Neill.

Mr. O’Neill said that, education was a fundamental lifeline of the children and the Government must focus and emphasis to improve, develop and upgrade the education system.

Mr. O’Neill who was the guest of honour at the 47th graduation of the Aiyura National School of Excellence said this while congratulating the 260 Grade 12 graduating students.

He urged them to be vigilant and role model as this society had already been changed with a lot of influence that could easily destroy people’s life.

Mr. O’Neill said, “we have come a long way in our education journey and we have to be serious about our education, because jobs employment is the biggest problem in our country.”

He said some of you will be continuing into tertiary institution while others would be rejected but that doesn’t mean that you all a failure.

“Failure it is the system but we have to be a good role model and participate in other valuable program and contribute meaningfully to our nation building.” Mr. O’Neill said.

Principal Karl Puluma acknowledged all students to embrace good behavior and excel with positive character that could transform the life as you all a future leaders of this country.