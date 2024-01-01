GUNEMBA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM FOOTBALL AFTER 2025

By Parker Tambua

A household name in Papua New Guinea football and PNG Kapuls veteran Raymond Gunemba has confirmed that his career is coming to an end. With 38 international appearances and 16 goals under his belt, the 38-year old striker has announced that he plans to retire at the end of 2025 season.

Gunemba told EMTV yesterday that the 4th edition of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup tournament, which will be held in Port Moresby in December next year, would be his last dance.

He made his mark in the National Soccer League when he played for Gigira Laitepo, Rapatona Tigers and Hekari United from 2007-2011 before he caught the eyes of national selectors in 2012, making his international debut for the Kapuls that year.

Gunemba attributes his success and consistency for the Kapuls in the last 14 years to discipline, dedication and his faith in God.

“I’ve always had faith and trust in the Lord and I’ve committed myself in training, always maintained discipline on and off the field and I’ve always given my heart every time I represent PNG,” he said.

“I think the time is right for me to retire and the MSG Cup next year will be my last appearance for PNG.”

He said he would love to bow out with a successful back-to-back MSG Cup title win in front of home fans next year. Gunemba said the recent MSG Cup win in the Solomon Islands was a memorable one for him as well.

“I thank God for that victory, and credit to the entire Kapuls team as well. Indeed it was satisfying to win the title again after we won the inaugural tournament in 2022.”

Gunemba leaves behind a legacy after having guided PNG to OFC Cup final in 2016 where they almost cause an upset over New Zealand but finished as runners-up. Gunemba won the Golden Boot award in that tournament. He later captained PNG in the 2022 MSG Cup win and played a key role in the 2024 success.

His consistency at the international level was recognized by Oceania Football Confederation, which is the regional governing body of football affiliated to FIFA, in 2021 when he was inducted into the Oceania team of the decade from 2011-2020. Apart from national duties, Gunemba has been successful at club level, winning numerous premierships with Lae City FC and Hekari United, and he also had stints with clubs in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Solomon Islands at their respective semi-professional competitions.