UNDIALU PRESENTS K1MILLION CHEQUE & SIGNS MOU WITH MAMA BANK

By Lorraine Jimal

The Governor of Hela, Philip Undialu, has urged his people to engage in agriculture and small businesses, utilizing available resources to sustain themselves.

He made this statement yesterday while presenting a K1million cheque to Mama Bank as security money to support SME mothers in Hela

The Governor stated that this initiative is in line with the Provincial commitment to support small medium entrepreneurs.

He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner with Mama Bank to expand its services within the province.

Governor Undialu emphasized the low literacy levels in the province.

The Chairman of Mama Bank Board Noel Norikgu expressed appreciation to the Hela Government and assured them of their commitment to working together to support SME mothers in the province.

The acting chief executive officer Rex Noga welcomed the partnership and thanked the Governor for their support, pledging to provide the necessary services.