PUBLIC ASKED TO REPORT CRIMES TO POLICE STATION COMMANDERS AND SECTION HEADS

The public in the National Capital District and Central Provinces are asked to report crimes or police disgraceful conduct to their nearest police station commanders.

The Commander of National Capital District and Central Province acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi, said there are ten police stations in NCD plus a police post which is more than enough for the police station commander and the Metsupt to utilize their manpower to attend to the people.

Commander Turi further added that in Central Province there are about Seven police stations in which the public is asked to get police service from the police station commanders.

He said if the police station commanders do not attend to them, then they can report that to PPC and Metsupt.

Commander Turi said that the following are names and contacts for the police station commanders, Section Heads for NCD and Central Province.

1. Boroko Police Station Commander. Inspector Henry Map- 72272753

2. Waigani Police Station Commander. Inspector Bill Werike -76124417

3. Gerehu Police Station Commander. Inspector Hamson Tokally-71509472

4. Hohola Police Station Commander. Senior Sergeant Fabian Kigulu- 71604385

5. Badili Police Station Commander. Chief Sergeant Abel Andrew- 71604950

6. Port Moresby’s Town Police Station Commander. Chief Sergeant Tinny Morgan -70353532

7. Six Mile Police Station Commander. Inspector Bruce Amos- 70226474

8. Seven Mile Police Station Commander. Inspector Benjamin Wiai-72513578

9. Nine Mile Police Station Commander. Inspector Leonard Wai- 72207679

10. Gordons Police Station Commander. Senior Inspector Jeffery Simewa-72704782

The officer in Charge of Traffic in NCD is Inspector Patrick Lepo- 73686071

The officer in Charge of Prosecution in NCD is Chief Inspector Boas-70573301

Superintendent CID NCD is Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang- 70666610

And the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika-71000499

The three Zone Commander’s are:

1. Commander Zone One. Inspector Obert Jerry. 71841822

2. Commander Zone Two. Chief Inspector Tobby Hamago-73380237

3. Commander Zone Three. Chief Inspector Tap Opai- 70476039

He said following are the police station commanders and the Section Heads for Central Province.

1. Central Police Station Commander. Inspector Ken Pamenda- 78933525

2. Kwikila Police Station Commander, Chief Sergeant Bobby Ogara- 70262279

3. Fifteen Mile Police Station Commander Sergeant Ani- 73037951

4. Doa Police Station Commander. Komex Helide- 82424616

5. Berina Police Station Commander. Martin Aikelave-72295559

Officer in Charge of Central CID. Danagi Kila- 75221857

Central Province Rural Commander. Inspector Jack Wesil- 82453706

And PPC Central is Chief Inspector Joseph Salle. 71361184.

Commander Turi said the public is encouraged to call to report crimes, intelligence information and others. He said they all have vehicles and they have no excuses not to respond to complaints.

He said the public must also identify yourselves, give your reasons for calling and how you want police to assist them.