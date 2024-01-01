FINANCE MINISTER CLARIFIES RUMORS

The Finance Minister and Member for Wapenamanda Miki Kaeok has clarified the rumors about him and his staff using a Maserati Quattroporte for personal use.

Mr. Kaeok said the rumors claiming that three of the 33 Maserati Quattroporte vehicles had been used by him and his staff for personal use were false.

The cars were parked at the wharf in Port Moresby for display, not at his residence.

He said, “the photo showing the 3 Maserati parked at the T-Wharf in Fairfax Harbour for display purposes, not at my private residence or office. To claim that I have taken them out is an outrageous lie,” Minister Kaeok clarified.

“Political opponents are trying to discredit my reputation and leadership with lies and deception by spreading false and malicious information,” said Kaeok.

He insisted that all 33 Maserati vehicles would be sold through the appropriate tender process.

Joe Sapa, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Procurement Commission (NPC), confirmed that remaining 33 Maserati had been placed on Public Tender Notice last month for interested buyers to purchase.

There is a non-refundable fee of K500 per tender application for a Maserati luxury vehicle priced at K500,000 each.

Sapa indicated that any interested buyers could inspect the fleet of Maserati vehicles upon request since the public tender was put out last month.