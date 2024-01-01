Business Business PNG Finance International Life News Papua New Guinea Southern

CEFI AND PINBOX SIGNED PARTNERSHIP MOU

by Lorraine Jimal0321

PinBox will now collaborate with the Center of Excellence in Financial Inclusion to promote mass-scale voluntary subscriptions in micro pension and insurance products in Papua New Guinea.

This partnership came after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organizations.

PinBox Solutions Co-Founder and Director Gautam Bhardwaj expressed his excitement about the partnership by stating, “The PinBox team is delighted to be partnering with a highly respected and visionary institution like CEFI to expand superannuation and insurance coverage among self-employed women, youth and micro-enterprises in Papua New Guinea.”

“It is a privilegee and honor to work with an agency that has played such a pivotal role in financial inclusion and in driving not only policy but also ground level impact in this area in PNG,” added Mr. Bhardwaj.

Center of Excellence in Financial Inclusion Executive Director Mr. Saliya Ranasinghe emphasized the importance of this programme for both organisations.

They will focus on educating the informal sector workforce about micro-pension and insurance products through effective communication, training, financial literacy tools and strategies.

Related posts

Origin Fever In Lae

EMTV Online

Women Encouraged to Utilize NDB’s Business Loan Scheme

EMTV Online

FIFA Presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon ‘facing suspension’

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!