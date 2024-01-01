CEFI AND PINBOX SIGNED PARTNERSHIP MOU

PinBox will now collaborate with the Center of Excellence in Financial Inclusion to promote mass-scale voluntary subscriptions in micro pension and insurance products in Papua New Guinea.

This partnership came after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organizations.

PinBox Solutions Co-Founder and Director Gautam Bhardwaj expressed his excitement about the partnership by stating, “The PinBox team is delighted to be partnering with a highly respected and visionary institution like CEFI to expand superannuation and insurance coverage among self-employed women, youth and micro-enterprises in Papua New Guinea.”

“It is a privilegee and honor to work with an agency that has played such a pivotal role in financial inclusion and in driving not only policy but also ground level impact in this area in PNG,” added Mr. Bhardwaj.

Center of Excellence in Financial Inclusion Executive Director Mr. Saliya Ranasinghe emphasized the importance of this programme for both organisations.

They will focus on educating the informal sector workforce about micro-pension and insurance products through effective communication, training, financial literacy tools and strategies.