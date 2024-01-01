DBTS CELEBRATS 27TH GRADUATION

The Don Bosco Technical Secondary School recently celebrated its 27th graduation ceremony, with 263 students graduating in various subjects and skills.

The students celebrated their achievement, perseverance and excellence that marked both an end and a beginning of their educational journey.

The ceremony was a culmination of a significant academic journey for the grade 12 students, equipping them for further studies. Information Technology Communication Two graduates were celebrated for completing a hands-on training program that prepared them with industry-relevant skills for immediate employment.

Fr. Pedro SDB, the Rector, warmly welcomed students, families, industry representatives, sponsors, and distinguished guests, recognizing the dedication of each graduate and the valuable skills they bring to the workforce. The event emphasized the graduates’ journeys and the opportunities awaiting them.

Former SRC President and recipient of the Best in Service and Biology awards, Bonn Baim, reflected on gratitude, resilience, and adaptability as essential qualities for the future. Below is an excerpt.

“Life, as we have begun to realize, is not always easy. There will be highs and lows, successes and setbacks. But these are the very things that make life meaningful, build our character, and teach us resilience. Remember, greatness is rarely achieved by avoiding challenges—it’s found in embracing them. As our motto says, Ad Maiora Natus, we are born for greater things. Let this spirit guide all that we do.”

“Never stop dreaming. Pursue those aspirations with courage and purpose. In achieving our dreams, we inspire others to dream as well. This is what it means to be a servant leader—a true Bosconian—lifting others as we strive for our goals.” Baim said.

Principal Mr. Martin expressed gratitude to sponsors for their support and echoed Bishop Baquero’s sentiments, urging graduates to embrace their futures with confidence and purpose.